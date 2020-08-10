Smriti Irani Can't Wait For 2020 To End. Here's Proof

Smriti Irani's Instagram post is for everyone waiting for this year to end.

Like everyone else, Union Minister Smriti Irani is done with 2020. The year, which began with natural disasters and led into the coronavirus pandemic, has tested everyone's patience with its seemingly never-ending lockdowns and the introduction of a 'new normal'. Social media has been flooded with posts from people waiting for this year to end, and Ms Irani is the latest to join the bandwagon with a hilarious Instagram post.

On Sunday, Smriti Irani took to the photo and video sharing platform to share five pics that sum up everyone's mood in 2020. "When you are waiting for 2020 to end," she wrote while sharing the collage of five photographs that show her looking decidedly glum. Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 62,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments.

While many called the post relatable, others dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section. "Love your sense of humour," wrote one Instagram user, while another said: "You are the wittiest politician!"

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user who often shares funny memes, entertaining posts and throwback photographs on the platform with her 91 lakh followers.

On National Handloom Day last week, she had shared a picture in a handloom saree on Instagram, requesting her followers to post their own pics in "support of our weavers and artisans". Her request led to a number of Bollywood celebs sharing pics in handloom sarees.