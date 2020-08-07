On National Handloom Day, Smriti Irani Asked For Pics. Bollywood Obliged

Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan were among the celebs who shared pics on Handloom Day.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, several leaders and celebrities took to social media, urging people to be "vocal for local" and handmade products, and asking them to choose clothing made by Indian brands. National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contribution and hard work of handloom weavers. It is the day when the country celebrates the effort of artisans and weavers in preserving the indigenous crafts of India. As the country marks National Handloom Day today, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani was among the first to tweet about it.

"National Handloom Day is the day to commemorate India's rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage," Ms Irani tweeted.

This morning, Ms Irani also took to Twitter to share two photos which show her wearing a handloom saree and handmade face mask. "Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!" she wrote, also adding the hashtag #Vocal4Handmade.

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!



I take pride in celebrating India's legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? pic.twitter.com/S01moKE91p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2020

Ms Irani further asked people to share pictures of their favourite handloom clothing and take pride in supporting Indian weavers.

"I take pride in celebrating India''s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? Share your pictures with pride in support of our weavers and artisans for we are #Vocal4Handmade," she wrote on Instagram.

Following this, several Bollywood actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra and others also took to social media to share pictures of themselves donning their favourite handloom clothing

The hashtag #Vocal4Handmade was also used by Priyanka Chopra as she praised the unique work and craftsmanship of India handlooms.

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani@TexMinIndia@MadhuryaGallerypic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself attending an event wearing a handloom saree. "Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world!" she captioned the picture.

Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan also shared a message on National Handloom Day. Ms Balan shared pictures of herself in a Kanjivaram silk saree with zari pallu and penned a caption urging people to support Indian weavers during the difficult times of the coronavirus crisis.

"On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life," she wrote.

On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. pic.twitter.com/ceO9G7Shhl — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) August 7, 2020

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.