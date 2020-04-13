In Smriti Irani's Lockdown Humour: If American Movies Were Made In India

A still from a video shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

With the coronavirus crisis keeping people at home, many are turning to the Internet to keep their spirits up. While funny videos, lockdown memes and TikTok challenges have flooded social media in the times of social distancing and self isolation, older posts are also now being viewed through the lens of lockdown. One such video, shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Instagram this morning, explains the importance of staying home with a funny twist that's more relevant than ever today.

The humorous video, created by Ashish Chanchlani Vines, shows what would happen if American murder mysteries were made in India. The short video shows a chase between a killer and his would-be victim. As the man being pursued by the killer - whose face obscured by a Ghostface mask - prepares to enter his home, he pauses to take off his shoes and socks before going in - as is customary in many Indian households. The killer, too, stops to remove his footwear politely before the two continue their chase in the hilarious video.

"Lockdown Humour. Stay Home, Stay Safe!" wrote Smriti Irani while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video has collected over 50,000 views and hundreds of amused comments.

"Kahani ghar ghar ki," quipped one Instagram user in the comments section.

"Nowadays, after entering the house both of them should wash their hands thoroughly too before continuing their run," said another.

Smriti Irani had earlier taken to Instagram to urge her followers to stitch face masks at home during the lockdown.