Smriti Irani's Insta Post For The Person Who Makes Her Mondays Magical

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a throwback photo.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has made no secret of her dislike for Mondays, but this week seems to be a little different. This morning, Ms Irani, 43, took to Instagram to share an upbeat post talking about her "Monday magic" – her daughter Zoish Irani. Ms Irani dug out an old picture which shows her holding her daughter as she smiles for the camera and wrote: "She is my #mondaymagic".

She also praised Zoish, who is now 16, as someone who is dedicated to her family and friends and has an "amazing sense of humour".

"Amazing sense of humour, dedicated to family & friends, she made my heart flutter when I held her in my arms for the first time," wrote Ms Irani. "With Zoe by my side my week can only get better."

She concluded her Instagram post by asking her her 7.6 lakh Instagram followers a question: "Who is your #mondaymagic?" Take a look at her post below:

Since being shared online less than an hour ago, the post has collected over 6,500 'likes' and a ton of comments answering her question and praising her throwback photograph. "Lovely pic," wrote one person in the comments section. "So cute," another added.

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user who often shares memes, throwback photographs and thoughtful posts on the photo and video sharing platform. In the past, she has spoken about Monday blues with several funny posts – including a skeleton dance video and a filmy GIF.