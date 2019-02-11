Smriti Irani's Monday Blues Are Real. This Post Is Proof

Smriti Irani tackled her Monday blues with more Instagram humour

Offbeat | | Updated: February 11, 2019 12:55 IST
Smriti Irani shared a 'Monday dance' video on Instagram.


Smriti Irani tackled her Monday blues with more Instagram humour. The union minister, who has made her dislike for Mondays - and indeed, for all working days - very apparent, shared a hilarious post this morning. The post shows a 'Monday dance' that will make every Monday-hating person laugh out loud.

"#When you're 'overjoyed' its Monday," she wrote in a sarcastic caption for a video she shared. The video shows skeletons dancing to the "Monday ki jai ho" dance.

See her post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#When you're 'overjoyed' its Monday

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

The post has drawn a ton of comments, with many calling it "relatable".

"Your such post are truly Monday motivations for us.. #Relatable," wrote one person in the comments section. "Haha...ma'am your posts and captions are lit and savage," said another.

Two weeks ago, Smriti Irani shared a compilation of people punching a human form of Monday - the much-despised Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monday v/s people ...

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Before that, she posted a picture which shows her smiling widely. "#when you stumble upon Monday (ahem.....) #phiraagaya (it's back)" she captioned the pic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you stumble upon Monday ( ahem.....) #phiraagaya

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Which of her posts is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.

