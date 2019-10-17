Smriti Irani Shares Video On Proof Of Evolution You Can Find On Your Body

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared an Instagram video about evolution.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, an active Instagram user, is known for her eclectic Insta feed. She often shares funny memes, sweet pictures of her family, informative tidbits and witty jokes on the photo and video sharing app. This morning, she posted a video about evolution using IGTV - a standalone video app by Instagram that allows for longer videos.

The video by American news website Vox highlights how evolution has shaped our bodies. It takes a look at the vestigial structures - body parts that no longer serve their original function but are not "costly enough" to have disappeared - as signs of our evolutionary history.

According to Vox, these body parts, like the vestigial Palmaris longus muscle in our arms, only make sense within the framework of evolution by natural selection.

"Proof of Evolution on your body!!!" wrote Ms Irani while sharing the almost 4-minute-long video. Watch it below:

The video has been viewed over 20,000 times since it was shared on IGTV.

"Very informative," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thanks for sharing," said another.

Ms Irani is an active Instagram user who often delights her 6.8 lakh followers with her witty and thoughtful posts. In August, she had used IGTV to relate the heartwarming story of Nisha Yadav - a lawyer and model from Rajasthan.

