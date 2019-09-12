'Thankful' The Joke Is Not On Me: Smriti Irani's Thursday Thoughts

A picture shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

If life was a big game of 'Caption This', Union Minister Smriti Irani would be winning. In a departure from her usual memes on weekday blues, Ms Irani took to Instagram today to share a picture which shows her laughing. "#when you are thankful that the joke is not on you," she wrote, tagging her husband and adding the hashtag #ThursdayThoughts.

While it's not clear whom the joke actually is on, the post has already collected a ton of amused comments - some of which Ms Irani responded to. Take a look at the post below:

In less than an hour, her cheerful post has amassed over 10,000 'likes'. However, it is her witty replies that take the cake here.

"Mam, you are a perfect example of beauty with brain," wrote one person, to which Ms Irani responded: "Thank you for calling me a beauty, Brain ka toh pehle se pata tha."

"Oh the 'wit'amin A!" wrote another."More like 'wit'amin A with 'C' (pic ignore mat karo beta)" Ms Irani hilariously countered.

A third commenter wondered "Why are youuu the best", and Ms Irani had a witty reply ready. "Sometimes I wonder myself," she wrote.

Commenting on her expression in the picture, another Instagram user said: "Me when mumma scolds my sis instead of me," to which Ms Irani agreed and wrote "that too".

Smriti Irani is now Insta-famous for her funny posts. A few weeks ago, it was a humorous disclaimer she posted after a huge meal that had her followers in splits. Before that, it was her tribute to fellow-memers that amused people.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.