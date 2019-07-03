Smriti Irani Ups Her Meme Game With Quirky 'Tribute' To Memers

Smriti Irani posted a hilarious "tribute" to memers on Instagram.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is no stranger to the world of memes. Ms Irani regularly entertains her 5 lakh Instagram followers with witty posts. Her latest post is a tribute - tongue firmly in cheek -- to fellow memers.

This morning, Ms Irani shared a popular meme that uses a still from comedian Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up video.

"#When I insta a meme, fellow memers say ......'toh kya karun? Job chhod dun?' (What should I do? Quit?)" wrote Ms Irani while sharing the meme. She added that her post was a tribute to her fellow memers and their funny bone.

Take a look at her post below:

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 3,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

"You being awesome every time. Coolest politician," wrote one person in the comments section. "You're also a part of memer community," said another.

"Requesting to make a 'meme banao , paisa kamaao yojana'" added one particularly ambitious commenter, asking her to start a government scheme for memers.

Ms Irani often uses pop culture references in her memes, most of which are aimed at dreaded Mondays. Take a look at some of them below:

What do you think of her meme game? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability