"Skip A Meal, Buy Silver": Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Urges As War Fears Rise

Robert Kiyosaki has warned of a possible major stock market crash and urged people to start investing in silver.

"Skip A Meal, Buy Silver": <i>Rich Dad, Poor Dad</i> Author Urges As War Fears Rise
The financial author advised people to take action rather than wait for the crisis.

Financial author Robert Kiyosaki has once again warned that the world could be heading toward the biggest stock market crash in history and urged ordinary people to start investing in silver even if it means skipping a meal.

In a post on the social media platform X, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad said the financial problems that caused the Global Financial Crisis were never fully resolved. According to him, the next collapse could therefore be even larger.

Kiyosaki recalled that he had predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers during an appearance on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer shortly before the bank failed in 2008.

In his latest warning, Kiyosaki claimed that the potential crash in 2026 could be driven by problems in the private credit market linked to investment giant BlackRock.

He argued that global debt levels have become too large to repay and that many baby boomers could see their retirement savings wiped out if markets collapse.

'Skip Eating for a Day'

The financial author advised people to take action rather than wait for the crisis. He suggested buying assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum and oil investments.

However, he placed particular emphasis on silver, saying even small investors could start with a very small amount.

Kiyosaki said that anyone with just $10 should consider buying what he called "junk silver" coins from a dealer. He even suggested that people who cannot spare $10 should skip eating for one day and invest the money instead.

According to him, this small step could help people begin learning about investing while protecting themselves from potential financial turmoil. Kiyosaki also said he prefers silver because it remains relatively affordable and could rise sharply in value if markets become unstable.

