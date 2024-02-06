Shocking BTS Video Exposes Hygiene Issues At Bread Factory

The video was shot inside a bread factory.

A viral video has sparked outrage in India, exposing the alleged unhygienic practices in a bread-making factory located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The video, titled "Bread Making in a Factory," has left many viewers questioning the safety and cleanliness of commercially produced bread.

The clip begins with a worker dumping large bags of flour into a massive dough mixer. To prevent sticking, a generous amount of oil is added, raising concerns about excessive fat content. The dough is then portioned, weighed, and placed in molds before entering a large oven for baking.

After baking, the bread is transferred to a mat for cooling, handled directly by workers without gloves. The video then shows the bread being sliced by a machine and packaged by another worker, again without gloves.

The viral behind-the-scenes video offering a peek into the factory's practices has sparked widespread disgust and concern. With around 40,000 views, social media is flooded with negative comments as users pledge to steer clear of mass-produced bread due to the unsettling and unhygienic procedures revealed in the footage.

"Hygiene committed suicide, especially when he put the baked bread on the green mat where he had already set foot," commented a user.

"If you see the kitchen in any hotel, you won't eat again; most restaurants in the world are the same," wrote another user.

"Unhygienic process as usual," commented a third user.