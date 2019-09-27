Shivraj Singh Chouhan Applauds Madhya Pradesh Cop. Watch What She Did

A Madhya Pradesh cop helped an elderly woman.

On Wednesday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a moving video on Twitter. The video shows police officer Shraddha Shukla gifting new clothes and a pair of slippers to an elderly woman. Ms Shukla, who is in charge of the Magron police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, is seen helping the elderly woman put on the clothes in the short clip.

On receiving the clothes, the woman is moved to tears. Ms Shukla is heard trying to console her as she says that she was abandoned.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the police officer.

"Shraddha Shukla jaisi betiyon par Madhya Pradesh ko garv hai (Madhya Pradesh is proud of daughters like Shraddha Shukla)," he wrote. Watch the video below:

दमोह जिले की मगरोन थाना प्रभारी श्रद्धा शुक्ला जैसी बेटियों पर मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व है। बेटियां सबके दु:ख को समझती हैं वे हर घर का उजाला हैं। इन्हीं से सृष्टि धन्य हुई है। यही तो इस संसार को खुशियों से समृद्ध करेंगी। बेटी श्रद्धा को स्नेह, आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/yGtdVnP5iG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2019

The video has collected over 24,000 views since being shared online just a day ago. It has also amassed 6,000 'likes' and dozens of comments praising the police's officer's kind gesture.

Wow we need this kind of police forces — Akash Rai (@AkashRa16534403) September 26, 2019

We are proud — Santhosh Shaw (@SanthoshShaw) September 26, 2019

Great job 🙏 — Govind Dixit (@only2govind) September 26, 2019

Recently, a cop in Karnataka was also hailed a hero for his selfless act - he was filmed trying to clear up a waterlogged road.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.