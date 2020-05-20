Shilpa Shetty To Gauahar Khan: Everyone's Trying This TikTok Challenge

The 'Kala Chashma' challenge on TikTok is all the rage right now.

From Shilpa Shetty to Remo D'Souza - everyone is trying the latest challenge that has become all the rage on TikTok. The 'Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma' challenge is all about showing off your dance moves to a remixed version of the popular track - and it has led to a flood of videos on the platform.

As part of the challenge, participants typically begin with a pair of sunglasses on their foreheads which they have to 'drop' down to their eyes before the music starts. Celebrities, TikTok stars, other users and - in some cases - even pets are trying their hand at this hugely popular challenge.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's performance to 'Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma' has gone viral with a whopping 17.5 million views on TikTok. Take a look at it below:

Choreographer Remo D'Souza also delighted fans with his take on the challenge. His video has been viewed more than 14 million times on TikTok, earning him thousands of compliments.

Mr D'Souza also shared a blooper video that proves this challenge is not as easy as it looks.

Actor and model Gauahar Khan took part in the challenge and wrote: "What's life without a lil bit of colour."

VJ Rannvijay Singh added his own twist to the challenge, which he tried with his wife and his brother.

Meanwhile, this grandma-grandson duo totally owned the challenge with a performance that has gone viral on social media, collecting more than 2.6 lakh 'likes' and 2.5 million views.

TikTok is a video-sharing app where a new trend or a viral challenge takes over every few days. This is not the first time that TikTok users have flooded the app with videos of a viral trend or challenge. The 'Never Have I Ever' challenge is also hugely popular on TikTok right now.