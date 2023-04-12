'She Is 19' Trends On Twitter As 'Stranger Things' Actor Announces Engagement

Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement on Instagram.

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown created a storm on social media after announcing engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Tuesday. The 19-year-old shared the news by posting a picture with Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram. The post gained a lot of traction and 'She if 19' started trending. Surprised users posted hilarious memes to highlight what they are doing while the actor is ready for the next chapter in life. Some of them, however, defended Ms Brown saying it's her life and people should not question her decision.

In the photo she shared on Instagram, Ms Brown is seen wearing a diamond ring in her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote in the caption.

Bongiovi, also an actor, posted two photographs with the 'Stranger Things' actor on his Instagram page and simply wrote, "forever".

As the news spread, Twitter users were surprised and shared interesting tweets.

"She is 19 and engaged and I'm 21 single, deadbeat, depressed as f***," commented one user. "She is 19. I'm 24. Still waiting a soulmate," said another.

"She is 19 and engaged and I am 23 & still trying to understand why RCB is still playing in IPL," a third user commented.

"She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6pm," another tweet read.

Here are more reactions:

She is 19 and engaged.



Meanwhile me right now 🥹.. pic.twitter.com/CBxMFpPxQG — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 11, 2023

She is 19. Now, when she realise after 24. 😆 pic.twitter.com/kX9ZICu8ce — GANESH YADAV (@GunaPeram) April 11, 2023

Everyone on insta : She is 19 and engaged

Literally Me : 🥲 pic.twitter.com/H46pSSXooT — Aryan (@ayusharyan09) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged.

Me: pic.twitter.com/v2CP68OHcX — Dhrishni Thakuria (@dhrishnit) April 11, 2023

Ms Brown, a British actress, rose to global fame as the character Eleven in the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things'. Mr Bongiovi, 20, is an actor who stars in the forthcoming comedy 'Rockbottom'.