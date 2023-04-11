Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

She has been dating Jake Bongiovi since 2021

Hollywood actress and 'Stranger Things' fame, Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old star has been dating Mr. Bongiovi since 2021. Notably, Mr Bongiovi is also an actor and the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Ms. Brown took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans by posting a black-and-white picture of them hugging while wearing a sparkling diamond ring. The picture which appears to be taken at a beach shows The Stranger Things star beaming with joy as her boyfriend posed with his arms around her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, she quoted lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Lover and wrote, ''I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,'' along with a white heart emoji.

See the post here:

Jake Bongiovi also took to his Instagram account to share the happy news along with two pictures of the couple. The caption simply read, ''forever.''

See the post here:

''Are they both engaged? So happy for you both,” one user wrote while another commented, ''You deserve nothing but happiness Millie I love you so much so happy for you guys.'' The announcement follows weeks of social media speculation that the couple had become engaged.

The duo first sparked dating rumours after they posted a selfie together in June 2021. A few months later, they made things official with a post in which they were snapped kissing on the London Eye. Earlier this year, Ms. Brown hinted that their relationship was moving forward as she called Jake her ''partner for life'' in a romantic Instagram post after they welcomed the new year together.

The actress made her acting debut at the age of nine by playing young Alice on ABC's 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland'. She rose to fame after playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series 'Stranger Things'. Millie has also starred in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong'. She played the titular role in the Netflix mystery film series 'Enola Holmes'.

Ms. Brown will now be seen in the final season of Stranger Things which is slated to begin mid-2023.