Ashneer Grover's Most Favourite 'Shark Tank' Meme Has A Deepika Padukone Connection

Here's how Ashneer Grover reacted to this meme video

Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, is well-known for his blunt and ruthlessly harsh comments on the show Shark Tank India. Though the Shark Tank judge's comments can be shocking at times, there's something else about him that many of you may find more outrageous. Imagine him dancing to a Bollywood song. Recently, Mr Grover shared a meme that shows him doing just that. The Shark Tank meme was inspired by one of his on-air statements regarding a pitcher's products. The clip shows Mr Grover commenting on the idea of the pitcher.

“Agar aapki jagah main is ghagre mein khada hota… (if I were standing in your place wearing this ghagra...).”

Well, we'll never get to know what he wanted to say next. Because co-judge Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, stopped him mid-sentence. In the video, Ms Singh makes elaborate gestures and says, “Ek second, ek second, humein visualise karne do (wait for a second, let me visualise it).”

That's what sparked the meme and we are loving it. Ms Singh's comment is followed by a clip from the popular Bollywood song Ghoomar from the movie Padmaavat. The song originally features Deepika Padukone dancing in an ornate ghagra while Anupriya Goenka sits to watch the performance. But the meme shows Mr Grover's face superimposed on Deepika Padukone's. That's what has got us cracking. We also see Ms Singh's face superimposed on Anupriya Goenka.

Social media is flooding with funny Shark Tank memes these days. Who knew that Mr Grover himself would be interested in one of them? Believe it or not, Mr Grover has called this particular meme his favourite. Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, Mr Grover wrote, “This has to be my most favourite meme from Shark Tank India.” He added, “Vineeta Singh's imagination captured to perfection.”

Here is the video shared by Mr Grover:

The video has been viewed over 3 lakh times, and many people even commented on it.

The post grabbed the attention of Ms Singh too. Giving a fun twist to Mr Grover's name, Ms Singh commented, “Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too."

Anupam Mittal wrote, “Outrageously hilarious... logon ka imagination, kamaal hai (amazed at people's imagination)."

Most of the other comments featured the face with tears of joy emoji.

One hilarious comment read, “Bharat pe ki kasam paaji ye pehenke shark tank pe telecast ho jaao. Next Sanjay Leela ki movie me aap (I swear on Bharat pe, if you wear this costume and appear on Shark Tank, you may find yourself in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie).”

Shark Tank India is an Indian business reality television series where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of investors to win a deal.