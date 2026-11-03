'Shameless Tactics': Candidate Ghosts Job Offer On Joining Date, Tech Founder Shares Story

Gaurav Kheterpal, CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, shared an incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about a candidate who didn't show up on the joining date. He criticised a prospective employee for allegedly faking a medical emergency on her scheduled start date, only to secretly accept a position at a different firm.

In a long post, he explained that on the day the candidate was supposed to start work, she failed to show up and stopped answering calls and messages from the recruitment team.

Shortly after, her sister reached out to ask for an extension on the joining date, claiming the candidate was in the hospital due to sudden health issues.

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"A candidate ghosts our offer on the joining date. Makes up a story of having 'health issues' and being 'in hospital currently,'" the CEO wrote.

"Her sister sends us this message asking to 'try to extend the joining date'. Her health is so bad that she can't even pick up calls on the phone or respond to text messages from our recruitment team."

However, the company later discovered through LinkedIn that the candidate had already accepted a role at a different firm in Bengaluru that very same week.

"If you got a better offer, say it. If you chose Bangalore over Jaipur, own it. If you changed your mind, be professional enough to decline," Kheterpal wrote.

"But faking a hospital bed and weaponising a fake family medical emergency to buy time for a background check? That's not career navigation. That's a total collapse of basic integrity."

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Social media reactions

The post went viral, sparking a debate, with over 106,700 views. Online users shared their thoughts on the incident, with some backing Kheterpal; meanwhile, others said that companies ghost employees all the time.

"Companies can fire people as required without any due process, without severance; this is too small... ignore and find someone else," one user said in the comment section.

"I wholeheartedly agree with this post. Tho, sadly, ghosting is happening from both sides, in a general sense. Sadly, getting a job vs getting a reply has not been in good light. As for your post, they should've informed; then just act meh," another user shared their opinion.

"When you get a taste of your own medicine, why get baffled?" said a third user.

"Recruiters do ghosting all the time," a fourth user added.