Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Reportedly Moves Into Dementia Care Facility Amid Probe

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has apparently been moved into a specialised care home for dementia patients in Florida, the Independent reported. He is currently being probed over a stash of suspected child sex abuse images that were confiscated by authorities, with investigations involving law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Legal experts note that his recent medical diagnosis and move into a "memory care" facility could complicate any upcoming questioning or legal procedures, as the FBI might not get the chance to interview him because of legal restrictions on interrogating suspects with cognitive issues in care homes.

"You can't just barge into a memory care facility and conduct an interview. Any decent lawyer would be able to get that interview struck [off] and the FBI know that," Florida-based lawyer Spencer Kuvin told The Sun.

"If someone has been diagnosed with dementia or a memory deficit then that prevents them from knowingly waiving their rights," he added.

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The case came to light when his son Thomas Markle Jnr reported him to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month. His son handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he found in his father's belongings in Cebu City.

Later, during a raid by Mexican police, a second batch was reportedly discovered on Friday. It was a storage unit Markle is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

After that, Mexican authorities raided a storage unit rented by him in Baja California after prosecutors received an anonymous tip.

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The facility owner informed officials that Meghan's father stopped paying rent in 2024, but his belongings remained locked inside.

Investigators seized computer hardware along with older printed materials for detailed forensic testing.

In a public statement earlier, Meghan Markle expressed deep distress over the accusations.

She explained that she had cut ties and kept her children away from her father due to earlier "troubling and disturbing" claims against him, which she first learned of in 2018 through reports made to British law enforcement.