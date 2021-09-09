Shah Rukh Khan Needs Dance Lessons? Only If They're From...

Shah Rukh Khan, 55, tweeted that he needs to take dancing lessons from his mother-in-law.

With songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and It's The Time To Disco, Shah Rukh Khan danced his way into our hearts more than two decades ago - so not many would believe the Bollywood star needs to brush up on his dancing skills. But this afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to say he needs to take dance lessons. And what prompted this tweet? A video of his mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber celebrated her birthday yesterday. To wish her on her special day, Gauri Khan shared a video of her mother dancing. The video shows Ms Chhibber, dressed in a pink salwar kurta, shaking a leg at what appears to be a small family gathering. "There's no one who can match your steps... Happy Birthday Mom," wrote Gauri Khan while sharing the clip.

While many fans and friends of the Khans shared birthday wishes for Ms Chhibber in the comments section, Shah Rukh Khan himself posted a sweet compliment for his mother-in-law. "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law," he wrote.

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

The tweet has racked up over 12,000 'likes' and dozens of comments within an hour of being posted. Here's a look at some of the reactions it garnered:

????????????????????.So Cute ..but I love Your steps ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NZG1kGg9rH — ❤️Ꭿŋơʂųą????SRƙι????ℕ???? (@AnosuaSRKian) September 9, 2021

Yeah please dance for us and post a video ???????????? — SRKs Sana✨ (@srkdeewanix) September 9, 2021

You are amazing sir. I would like to ask if you had a favourite dance from any of your movies?? #AskSRK — Laura Lou (@riversong1986) September 9, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. He will next be seen in Pathan, in which he co-stars with Deepika Padukone.