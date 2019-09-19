Sesh, Caulrophobia Among New Words Added To Merriam-Webster

Caulrophobia is a term for a fear of clowns. (Representative Image)

If you are an ardent user of terms like ''sesh'', ''vacay'', or even ''tallboy'', you are now free to express yourself even better as these words, along with others, have made it to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The editors of the dictionary have added over 530 words this month with 4000 new definitions, etymology and pronunciation revision, reported Fox News.

Wondering what these new terms are?

These new additions range from "serious to the playful, from the technical to the informal," according to the website, as it has added words from pop culture, politics, sports, psychology and more.

Among those 530 is ''fatberg'' which refers to a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system.

''Deep State'', means an alleged secret network of especially non selected government officials and sometimes private entities.

A portmanteau of a solo entrepreneur, ''Solopreneur'' has also been added to the popular dictionary.

Those who wish to define their abnormal fear of clowns can make use of the term ''Caulrophobia''.

''Dad Joke'', described as a wholesome (and typically corny) joke with an obvious punchline, is another one amongst the inclusions.

Just as words have been added, some definitions have been modified too.

For example, the term ''they'', which has been updated to be recognized as a pronoun with an added meaning: "Used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary."

''Haircut'' has also got a new business meaning, referring now to a "reduction in the value of an asset."

Back in April, the dictionary added more than 640 new words like ''snowflake'', ''garbage time'', ''on-brand'' and ''gender nonconforming'', among others.

