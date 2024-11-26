Dictionary.Com Names 'Demure' Word Of The Year 2024. Internet Reacts

Online dictionary platform Dictionary.com has picked 'demure' as the Word of the Year 2024 after it went viral on social media when American TikTok influencer, Jools Lebron, used it in one of her videos. As per the platform, demure was chosen after its lexicographers analysed a "large amount of data including newsworthy headlines, trends on social media, search engine results". The analysts witnessed a 1200 per cent surge in the usage of demure between January and the end of August which led to it taking the top spot.

"Between August 2023 and July 2024, there was no significant trend in the usage of the word demure. By the week of August 18, 2024, however, there was almost 14 times more interest in the term, highlighting the term's almost overnight explosion in popularity," read a statement by Dictionary.com.

Notably, at the peak of the trend, demure had 200 times more searches on Dictionary.com than it did on dates preceding August. It also beat other popular words such as brainrot, brat, extreme weather and midwest nice to take the numero uno position in the list.

How was demure coined?

In early August, Chicago-based Lebron posted an innocuous short video of herself sitting in the car and admiring her makeup. The clip blew up instantly and generated buzz around the word

"You see how I do my makeup for work? said Lebron in the video, looking at the camera. "Very demure, very mindful. ... I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job."

The audio from the video was quickly used as a voiceover in thousands of videos that cumulatively garnered millions of views and hits, across different social media platforms. Meanwhile, Lebron made bank with leading publications penning her meteoric rise. Even the White House, NASA and A-lister Hollywood celebrities used the phrase in their social media posts.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the news, the social media users had a mixed response. While some rooted for Lebron and her popularity, others called out Dictionary.com for falling prey to seasonal trends.

"We have lost the plot entirely. Not a fan of this decision by @Dictionary.com," said one user, while another added: "That was only popular for like a week. Do better @Dictionary.com."

A third commented: "So crazy how that word changed her life and became word of the year. The impact is insane."