''Very Demure, Very Mindful'' TikTok Trend Takes Over Internet, Here's How It Started

Participants are now using the hashtag #VeryDemureVeryMindful to share their takes on the meme.

Social media trends spread rapidly, going from obscurity to ubiquity overnight. The latest example is the "Very Demure, Very Mindful" meme, which began on TikTok and swiftly took over other platforms. The trend was sparked by beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who identifies as a transgender woman.

She shared a 40-second TikTok video, where she showcased a polished makeup look and described herself as "very demure, very mindful." For Jools, "demure" embodies being mindful, modest, and considerate of oneself and others, presenting oneself in a refined and thoughtful manner.

''You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. Do you see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I'm very modest. I'm very mindful,'' she said in her video.

The trend exploded on TikTok over the past week, with over 40,000 videos now using the audio from Lebron's original post to make their content.

The trend has also taken on a life of its own, evolving into a versatile meme that users are adapting to fit various humorous and ironic situations. It has now become a lighthearted way for users to poke fun at themselves and the culture of mindfulness, encouraging others to not take themselves too seriously.

you see how he sits on his throne? very demure, very mindful, very fancy pic.twitter.com/O91EOmTvMD — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 16, 2024

See how he turns the wheel? Very mindful very demure pic.twitter.com/0AmmGZ7dbV — Kitty💋 (@Kittybeloveds) August 19, 2024

You see how Earth looks in space?

It's very demure, very mindful. Earth looks very cutesy in the solar system. pic.twitter.com/T0EEhPIqSC — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 15, 2024

Talking to CBS Mornings, Ms Lebron said, ''Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world.''

Ms Lebron's viral success has not only brought her humour and creativity to a wider audience but has also had a profound impact on her personal life. By leveraging her fame, she's able to finance the remainder of her transition, a significant milestone for her.