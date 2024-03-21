Likeable Person Test Goes Viral On TikTok: All You Need To Know

The TikTok test will inform how likeable you are and by what percentage amount.

TikTok is among the most popular social media platform, especially in the US. Several trends on TikTok later make their way to other platforms and become viral hits. The latest in this line is the 'likeable person test'. It reveals how likeable a person is based on answers to a series of questions on the platform. According to Indy 100, some of the questions ask users about their response to a real-life scenarios. The quiz has 35 questions and the results appear instantly.

Giving one example, Indy 100 said that users are asked in one of the questions "I protect myself by keeping people in the dark about my motives". They have to reply if they agree or disagree by moving a bar.

Other examples of statements include "I accept my personality, looks, and intelligence the way they are without becoming jealous of others", "I often do favours for others", and "I consider the feelings and opinions of others just as valuable as my own."

The quiz has been created by IDR Labs and in a statement,the company said, "One of the last cultural taboos is that some people are generally well-liked while others are less so. A meta-analysis of previous research revealed the seven elements that scientifically define a likeable person."

The quiz rates users on seven elements - honesty, friendliness, humour, happiness, kindness, positivity and tolerance - with a radar chart.

It will also inform how likeable you are and by what percentage amount.

The quiz is a hit on TikTok with users posting comments like it's "fun to do even if the test isn't entirely accurate." Some users posted screenshots of their results that showed their high scores.