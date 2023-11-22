Orange Peel Theory: Know About Viral Social Media Test To Determine True Love

The 'orange peel theory' can be applied with family members and in other social circles.

Finding true love is not merely about chance encounters or shared interests, rather it's a profound connection that goes beyond the surface. True love is found in the quiet moments of understanding, the unwavering support during challenges, and the shared laughter that echoes through time. But on TikTok, a new test is going viral, which claims to help you indicate that the relationship is true love. Called 'orange peel theory', it focuses on thoughtful acts of service from your partner.

According to an article in Independent, the theory says if your partner peels your orange for you without having to be asked, it's a sign that the partner truly does love and care for you.

Users who are making it trend, say a partner who does little things to make your life easier is a keeper. Basically, people doing something because they can, not because they have to.

The outlet mentioned a video from a TikTok user, a woman, in which she got a container of eggs with all the whites separated from the yolks. The user named Jenna said the man did this in his own spare time.

Others endorsed the video, saying this shows the 'orange peel theory' is at work.

Some users posted videos of how the theory has helped them in bonding with family members and in other social circles.

"I once heard that when your child asks you to carry them up the stairs before bedtime it's not because they're being difficult - it's because they're making a bid for more connection," one TikTok user wrote, as per the Independent report.

In another video, a teacher shared with viewers that he happily ties his students' shoes for them, writing that it's "a beautiful little act of love and kindness".

For several TikTok users, such true love acts offer profound and enriching experiences that unfold gradually, revealing the depth of connection that transcend the superficial aspects of relationships.