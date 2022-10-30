Seattle-Based Photographer Shares Stunning Time-Lapse Video Of Moon

Picture shows shows the movement of Tuesday's crescent moon.

Watching the Moon may be nothing short of fascinating. A time-lapse video captured by Seattle-based photographer, Sigma Sreedharan, has surfaced on the internet and shows the movement of Tuesday's crescent moon as it passes above Seattle's Space Needle viewing tower.

Ms Sreedharan shared the footage on Twitter on Saturday. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Here's a time-lapse video of last night's crescent moon setting behind the Space Needle in Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec."

Here's a timelapse video of last night's #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec. pic.twitter.com/MF5TukYlP5 — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 29, 2022

The Moon seems overblown in the 15-second footage, as do features such as craters and the earthshine that surrounds it. Ms Sreedharan also said that the frames in this time-lapse video were taken with a 1-second delay between them.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.6 lakh views and more than 14,000 likes on Twitter. Several users wanted to know about a few details and Ms Sreedharan answered them. The post has also been retweeted by more than 2,600 users.

A Twitter user asked Ms Sreedharan, "what is the out-of-focus stuff in the low background and how did you get the moon and Space Needle both in focus?"

In a reply to this question, she wrote, "That is the power lines. I removed it in the still, but too much work to edit it out of 400 photos in the time-lapse. I am far enough away from the space needle that focusing on the space needle has the moon in my hyper-focal distance, allowing both objects to appear sharp."

Another user appreciated the shot and asked, "How do you show the earthshine along with the not-overexposed bright side?"

"I chose my exposure settings to get max exposure possible without blowing out highlights on the bright part of the moon and then brought out shadows in the post to get the earthshine to show. It is easier to bring out shadow details but impossible to fix blown-out highlights," wrote Ms Sreedharan.





