"Scarcity Breeds Genius in India": European Entrepreneur Shares How India Transformed His Life

India has always been a country that offers visitors an experience unlike anywhere else. From ancient times to the modern era, countless historians, travelers, and businessmen have experienced and documented this unique charm. Adding to this long list of admirers, Portuguese entrepreneur Nik Huno recently shared on social media how his time in India shattered his Western mindset. Immersed in India's rustic charm, spirituality, diversity, and happiness in scarcity, Huno was deeply moved by the experience.

Sharing his experience in India Nik Huno writes on X formerly known as Twitter, "I'm European.Last year, I moved to India.What I experienced shattered my Western mindset."



He listed 10 life-changing lessons he learned in India that transformed the way he views the world.

Time Bends Here:



Indian trains can run 12+ hours late, yet no one panics.



I learned that life doesn't always follow a schedule.



pic.twitter.com/DoLLk3CyiC — NIK HUNO 🦉 (@NikHuno) February 5, 2025

2-Scarcity Breeds Genius:

Farmers grow crops in deserts.Street vendors haggle like Wall Street traders.Constraints aren't limits.

3-Work Should Be Sacred:

The West treats work like a punishment.In India, even street vendors bring devotion to what they do.You can turn anything into a calling-if you show up with presence.

4-Status Is Invisible:

Barefoot monks command more respect than CEOs.Here, wisdom is greater than wealth.It made me question: What am I truly chasing in life?

5-Chaos is a System:

Mumbai's streets look chaotic, yet they move 20M people daily.I learnt that what seems disorganised often has its own rhythm and logic.

6-Less is More:

A street vendor serves tea for 5 cents but owns his time.I realised freedom isn't about having more; it's about needing less.

7-Noise Reveals Truth:

India has 780 languages, but a shared purpose unites them.I learnt that clarity of purpose transcends all barriers, even language.

8-Nature is sacred:

Rivers like the Ganges are respected, not just used.Respect for nature isn't optional-it's essential.

9-You're Already Rich:

In India, people refuse bribes with a fake bill that says, "I won't pay." It's a reminder that real value isn't just about money.The greatest wealth isn't in your wallet-it's in your integrity.

10-The Power Of Community:

In India, strangers become family in moments of need.Connection is the foundation of both survival and joy.

Concluding his post, he summed up his entire experience: "India didn't just change my perspective; it rewired it. I now see the world as bigger, richer, and more connected than ever before. But the biggest shift? It made me rethink how I live and work-and what true freedom really means."