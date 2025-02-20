Advertisement
SBI Executive's Rude Message To Customer Goes Viral: "Closing All My Accounts"

An SBI Card executive's rude message to a customer over a pending credit card payment has gone viral, sparking outrage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
The bank has apologised, but the incident has raised concerns.

A man recently shared a rude message he received from an State Bank of India (SBI) Credit Card executive on X (formerly Twitter). The message was regarding his pending credit card payment. Expressing his shock, the SBI customer Rattan Dhillon wrote in his post, "The audacity to send something like this is unbelievable... This kind of behavior is unacceptable, and the bank owes me an apology... This is absolutely pathetic." 

In response, SBI Card apologized, saying, "Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We have taken a note of it & Our representative will connect with you soon." 

"I'm sorry, I'm not interested in this conversation, but I just wanted to inform you that your representative said that "shrm shurm nahi hai apko payment krni hoti hai due date baad akal aati hai apko" over call and have a recording as well," Rattan Dhillon wrote in comments.

The incident has sparked a discussion on social media about customer service standards, with many users sharing their reactions. 

One user commented, "This language is as per the Standard Operating Procedure of Customer Service of SBI."

Another user mentioned facing a similar issue, sharing call records and other details, but nothing was done.

A third user commented, "This is not 'inconvenience.' This is a demonstration of the pathetic low levels the bank has fallen to. Seems there are no more professional values or ethics."

Comments

