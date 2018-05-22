'Save Twice Your Salary By 35,' Said Report. Millennials React With Panic And Jokes

"Laughs awkwardly while nodding in agreement," joked one Twitter user

Many believe that the article's expectations are unrealistic in this day and age.

A bit of personal finance advice from retirement experts has sent the Internet into a tizzy, especially millennials. Ten days ago, finance news website MarketWatch shared an article on Twitter about how people should have saved twice their annual salary by the time they are 35. The piece was widely-derided for what many believed were ridiculous targets that it set out. While some were angry about the story's sincere expectations, other took a more lighthearted approach in pointing out that expecting millennials to have saved that much by the time they are 35 is unrealistic.

All in all, in a rare display of solidarity, most of Twitter agreed that in this day and age, the article's expectations were impractical, and it was thereafter suitably trolled:
 
In fact, the article's goals were deemed so ridiculous that things millennials should have done by age 35 soon turned into a bona fide Twitter meme:
 
MarketWatch followed up their original story with another one, condescendingly titled "Want to make millennials mad? Talk about saving for retirement."

As expected, the backlash was again massive:
 
What are your personal goals for when you reach 35? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

