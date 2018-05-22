'Save Twice Your Salary By 35,' Said Report. Millennials React With Panic And Jokes

Many believe that the article's expectations are unrealistic in this day and age.

Millennial retirement plan:



1. Invent a time machine

2. Travel back to 1955 when mere mortals could afford houses

3. Return to 2018 and sell the house for 50x what you paid for it

4. Repeat until you can afford rent and health insurance in 2018 - Rob Wallis (@ghezbora) May 15, 2018

Laughs awkwardly while nodding in agreement - Jadewarrior (@xjadewarrior) May 14, 2018

By 35, in 2018, you might have to choose between retirement savings and health insurance, but sure @marketwatch, pretend we're in 1988. - Moira B (@moidem) May 15, 2018

[turns pockets inside out; two moths fly out]



oh no my moths https://t.co/SpVs7AVfqO- Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 15, 2018

by age 35 you should have a kitchen cabinet dedicated entirely to plastic bags that contain other, smaller plastic bags - vytas (@peakysblinder) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should have a huge box of cables but you can't throw them out because you're pretty sure you still need a couple of them but you're not sure which ones - Lori G (@LoriG) May 19, 2018

By age 35 you should have like 2 real friends both of whom live in other states and around 700 online friends with whom your relationship is so tenuous that a simple opinion about a comic book movie could end it instantly. - MR'A Stoudemire (@Bahbuto) May 21, 2018

By age 35, millennials should have 40,000 avocado toasts set aside for retirement. - Paul Fairie (@paulisci) May 15, 2018

As a thirty something IN the retirement savings industry, your headline is tone deaf arrogant, and unhelpful. There are enough real world reasons it's hard to save without that kind of input. Please try to remain professional and not make our jobs harder. - VorAbaddon (@VorAbaddon) May 17, 2018

whoever wrote that headline should be made to eat their keyboard. do you want it boiled or deep fried - Jacob Zoobombs (@Retrovertigo) May 16, 2018