''Will Employees Be Called X-Men?'' Elon Musk's Renaming Of Twitter Sparks Hilarious Memes

Elon Musk's obsession with the letter X is well-known.

Twitter has replaced its iconic bird logo with the letter "X" as its new official logo, marking the latest major shift since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. “X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today," Mr Musk tweeted.

Twitter, founded in 2006 and whose name is a play on the sound of birds chattering, has used avian branding since its early days. The blue bird logo had served as Twitter's visual identity since its inception, but it has now been replaced by a striking white 'X.'

Soon after the announcement, Twitter's new identity and name started trending on the microblogging website, sparking a flurry of hilarious memes and jokes. Many were curious to know what the X.com users and employees would be called, and what Mr Musk will be called from here on.

One user joked, ''Following the supposed change of Twitter NG logo from a bird to X, Twitter Users shall henceforth be known as X-MEN; Twitter Videos shall be deemed Xvideos; Twitter influencers shall bear the title X-rated; and those who leave the app shall be fondly called X-lover."

See a few other tweets here:

Twitter Twitter X pic.twitter.com/xYtqS3qnSR — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) July 23, 2023

Rumors says that #ElonMusk is inspired by Teja for changing Twitter symbol to 'X'#TwitterXpic.twitter.com/DSphtxr6hr — Sharia Destrøyer (@Sanghi_0_Damn) July 24, 2023

https://t.co/rEJXEFsVSi sounds like an adult site.. The logo is also extremely basic..

"They are X'ing each other.."

"I'm sending out an X"



Are we X Men now?



Just keep it as Twitter and update the bird Elon! #TwitterX — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) July 23, 2023

I wonder if tweets

Will now be called x's

Or exes or xx..



For example:



Did you read my X?

I have sooo many Xs to read

Just send me an X

I got 3 exes in a row…xxx 💁🏻‍♀️



Will I no longer be a tweeter

Am I an X, Ex??? Exer??



😱😱😱🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️#TwitterLogo#Tweet#X — Fizzy AllsortsOfAllsorts (@Fizzytwizler) July 23, 2023

The X we were looking for in mathematics, Elon Musk has finally found it and made it a brand , wow 😀 — Agaba🇺🇬 (@Agaba04) July 24, 2023

are we now calling tweets X-files? i'll see my way out #TwitterX — Andrew Zubiri (@jadz) July 24, 2023

This rebranding has not come as a surprise, since the billionaire's obsession with the letter ‘X' is well-known. Six months after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp, saying Twitter is an accelerant to building an everything app called X.

He has repeatedly expressed his ambition to develop a "one-stop shop" app that would integrate the features of social media and payment apps, similar to China's WeChat, owned by the Chinese tech giant Tencent.

The Tesla CEO has a well-documented habit of naming things with the letter X. His company SpaceX, his electric car the Model X, and even one of his children, X AE A-XII, all include the letter X in their names. Earlier this month, Mr. Musk launched his own artificial intelligence company, xAI, aiming to challenge OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Featured Video Of The Day "You're Challenging The Chair": Vice President Warns Derek O'Brien In Rajya Sabha