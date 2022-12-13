'Sasta Item...': Ashneer Grover Takes A Sly Dig At Author Ankur Warikoo's Book

Mr Grover suggested a cheaper alternative

BhartPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is busy promoting his memoir 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups'. The former Shark Tank India judge recently took a jibe at the former CEO of nearby.com, social media influencer and author Ankur Warikoo in one of his recent Twitter exchanges. It all started when a Twitter user asked for a discount on his recently published book.

"It's quite expensive, sir. Please give some discounts. We are students. Kindly sell it under Rs 200. Then, it will be a product for the mass. (Kafi mehnga hai sir..Thoda sasta kijiye..humlog students hai..under 200 me sell kijiye..mass product banega tab)," the Tweet read.

In response, Mr Grover suggested a cheaper alternative, Get Epic Shit Done by Ankur Warikoo. He wrote, "Saste mein ek aur item hai aap ke liye (there is one more item available to you at a cheap rate) - Get Epic Shit Done."

Saste mein ek aur item hai aap ke liye - Get Epic Shit Done — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 10, 2022

Ashneer Grover's book is priced at Rs 368 on Amazon whereas Mr Warikoo's "Get Epic Shit Done" is available at Rs. 299 on Amazon.

Netizens said that Mr Grover was indirectly promoting Mr Warikoo's book. "Though being sarcastic you're promoting @warikoo indirectly which otherwise would have costed him a few grands, he enjoys all sort of marketing and limelight," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Are sir aap kya kar rahe hain is field mein aapka kam to dhandha banana hai kitaben likhna nahin. (Sir, what are your doing in the field, your work is to do business not write books)" The third user commented.

The third user commented, "Mr Grover, start your own version of shark tank with media rights given to some OTT platform. Gonna be one of the biggest reality hits in India...!!"

Meanwhile, BharatPe has filed an arbitration for clawing back former MD (Managing Director) and co-founder Ashneer Grover's restricted shareholding and founder title.

The arbitration was filed last week Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

If relief is granted, Ashneer Grover may lose his unvested shares and right to use the founder title.

