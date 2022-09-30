Salman Khan's Body Double Sagar Pandey Dies, Actor Shares Heartfelt Condolences

Sagar Pandey reportedly suffered a heart attack while going to the gym in Mumbai.

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey died at the age of 50 on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dabangg' actor shared a heartfelt note for his "brother" and even posted a throwback picture with Mr Pandey from the sets of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

In the caption, Salman Khan thanked him for being there. He wrote, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (Thanking you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thanku #RIP #SagarPandey."

Social media users were quick to jump into the comments section and share their condolences as well. "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty Allah on you," wrote one user, while others simply flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

According to reports, Sagar Pandey suffered a heart attack while going to the gym in Mumbai.

Mr Pandey had appeared in more than 50 films with Salman Khan. He had reportedly worked as a body double for movies like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' 'Tubelight', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Dabangg', 'Dabangg 2' and TV shows like 'Bigg Boss'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, which will air from October 1. He will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and other stars.

The actor's forthcoming projects also include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year. Moreover, Salman Khan has announced the second instalment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as well.

He was last seen in the movie 'Antim', directed by Mahesh Manjrekhar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan).