Harsh Goenka Shares Benefits Of Working From Office, Internet Reacts

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for his quirky posts on social media. He keeps sharing interesting facts and never ceases to amaze his social media followers. In one of his recent posts, Mr Goenka has shared the benefits of working from office.

The pandemic forced all workplaces to close and employees to work from home, but the offices are now reopening and employees are returning to their pre-pandemic routine. They must be missing their work from home days.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, Mr Goenka used two pie charts to show how much time an employee spends on work and other activities both at the office and at home. In the first pie chart - which shows the scenario of working from home - work is depicted as the only thing. The other pie chart shows an employee involved in other activities such as taking breaks, helping others in their work and socialising in office.

Here is a reason why you should work from office 😀😀😀! pic.twitter.com/rMcjD9ahl8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 29, 2022

"Here is a reason why you should work from office," wrote Mr Goenka while sharing the post.

The post has received over 3,000 likes and hundreds of shares. Users have commented about the actual benefits of working from home or from office.

One user wrote, "Working from home really helps a lot many times, especially in Audit season."

"Absolutely correct @hvgoenka ji. Office environment is a must & more work conducive for both Employer & Employee," commented a second user while sharing the post.

"Family don't consider your work as work when you start working from home," wrote a third user while sharing the post.



