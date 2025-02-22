"Salary Will Be Recalculated": Company's Bizarre Way To Promote Work-Life Balance Angers Internet

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Redditor has sparked a discussion around toxic workplace culture after sharing a screenshot of a bizarre email they received from the HR department. In their post, the Reddit user, who goes by Dysuww on the platform, claimed that the company they work for decided to readjust their salary in order to give "less work" and "more time for family".

"Yay! More time for family and friends! We're adjusting your responsibilities, so you have less on your plate moving forward. Your title remains the same, but due to fewer tasks, your salary will be recalculated accordingly (you can check the new calculation on your dashboard)," the email from HR read.

"You can access and sign the updated form on your dashboard. Please wait for an email from before starting any work. Let me know if you have any questions," it continued.

The Reddit post has left social media users fuming and triggered a discussion on toxic workplace culture.

"Yay! We are cutting your salary! (And we're totally not gonna decrease your workload, we are just cya'ing by saying that) If you haven't started looking for a new job, do so now. You're lucky this was not a layoff notice (yet)," wrote one user.

"that's a clear sign that you better start looking for a new job yesterday," commented another. "Enjoy the great outdoors! With no roof over your head you no longer have to worry about a mortgage or rent!" humorously said a third user.

"Yay! I'm reducing my output by 100% so I can focus on my job search! This leaves you more time to spend in the office to keep up with the deficit, which is a great way to bond with coworkers!" remarked another.

"I need to know everything about this. The company, the role, the change in comp. Like if this is real this is so wild. Trying to put a fun spin on "we're paying you less" is so insulting," commented one user.