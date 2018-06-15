US Mayor Re-elected Unanimously, By All 3 Of City's Voters

The 86-year-old mayor told Minot Daily News that he forgot about the election and was reminded about it by his daughter on the day of the polls. "We were driving around and my daughter said it was election day," he said.
Owing to recent health issues, Mr Lorenz moved to an assisted living facility in a nearby city. But he still wants to serve as mayor despite the health limitations.
CommentsWhen asked what his primary agenda would be as mayor, Mr Lorenz answered, "rural water".
Mr Lorenz's clean sweep wasn't the only interesting contest in the city's elections. Terry Roloson was also re-elected to the city council after securing all the three votes.
trending news