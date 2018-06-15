US Mayor Re-elected Unanimously, By All 3 Of City's Voters The city saw 100% turnout in the exciting polls

A city in America's North Dakota unanimously re-elected its incumbent mayor with all the city's voters choosing him as their representative, a report said. The elections saw a perfect voter turnout of 100% and all of them voted for Bruce Lorenz, the mayor of Ruso for the last 30 years. And in case you're wondering, the city's population is just three. Ruso is North Dakota's smallest incorporated city.The 86-year-old mayor told Minot Daily News that he forgot about the election and was reminded about it by his daughter on the day of the polls. "We were driving around and my daughter said it was election day," he said.Owing to recent health issues, Mr Lorenz moved to an assisted living facility in a nearby city. But he still wants to serve as mayor despite the health limitations. When asked what his primary agenda would be as mayor, Mr Lorenz answered, "rural water".Mr Lorenz's clean sweep wasn't the only interesting contest in the city's elections. Terry Roloson was also re-elected to the city council after securing all the three votes.Click for more trending news