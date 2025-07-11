Poll Body Has Hatched New <i>'Chunav Chori'</i> Conspiracy In Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India of "hatching a conspiracy" for "chunav chori (election theft)" in Bihar, referring to the poll panel's decision to revise electoral rolls in the state ahead of the Assembly election there.

Addressing the Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh in Bhubaneswar, Rahul Gandhi said the EC is "working as a BJP wing" and alleged that attempts to "steal the election" are being made in Bihar, just like they were in Maharashtra.

"BJP is attacking the constitution. Yesterday I was in Bihar. Just like 'chunav chori' was done in Maharashtra, similar attempts are being made to do "chunav chori" in Bihar. EC has hatched a new conspiracy for 'chunav chori'. EC is working as a BJP wing, it is not doing its own job," Mr Gandhi said.

Referring to the Maharashtra Assembly election in which the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a big loss last year, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said over 1 crore new voters were added then. The Congress MP added that the same "theft" is being done in Bihar.

"In Maharashtra, between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, 1 crore new voters were added. Nobody knows who these voters were and where they came from. We told the EC several times to provide us with the voter list and videography. But the EC has not. They are going to do the same 'chori' in Bihar as was done in Maharashtra. I went to Bihar yesterday and, with INDIA alliance leaders, I said that we will not let EC and BJP do a 'chori' of Bihar elections," he said.