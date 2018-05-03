Tea With Milk, Sugar 'Rare Thing', Tweets Rujuta Diwekar. Chai Pe Trolling Follows

It all started on May 1 when Ms Diwekar, author of bestsellers like "Don't Lose your Mind, Lose Your Weight", tweeted that the gentleman sitting next to her on the flight had ordered chai with milk and sugar. "Such a rare thing these days," she wrote.
The gentleman next to me on the flight ordered for chai with milk and sugar, such a rare thing these days. Had a tough time holding back my tears.- Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 2, 2018
Many on Twitter responded to remind her that brewing chai with milk and sugar is, in fact, a very common way of consuming the beverage across India.
There are lots of us who are still normal- Mini Ribeiro (@MiniRib) May 2, 2018
Had I been in his place I would have done the same. I do love my desi Indian chai- Ritu Gaurav Arora (@ritukapila) May 2, 2018
U live in a different world. India still drinks tea that way.- Mangesh (@Vengsarcasm) May 2, 2018
Now I can't hold back my tears... that is what we drink everyday morning in our middle class households in South India..so pity poor of us.- kankanala ravi kumar (@ravicnt) May 2, 2018
She was soon getting trolled for her tweet
The other day I saw some people eat Roti with Sabji!! Absolute mad scenes. https://t.co/xpBpsZ0ZXS- Vishal (@RomeliRoti) May 2, 2018
Trust me. Not that rare here in smaller towns. We enjoy our cup of tea pic.twitter.com/T2ywN0aNDK- Sunil Gaikwad (@sunilgaikwad76) May 2, 2018
However, there were also those who defended her
I miss this too specially on international flights. Believe it or not Lufthansa offers real chai on their India flights- Anamika (@Mann_Baawra) May 2, 2018
THE criticisms sound so silly!! Its just an opinion from a one of the best loved and followed fitness professional...- rooplata (@rooplata1) May 2, 2018
On April 4, Ms Diwekar had shared a handy guide on how much tea and coffee one should drink during the day. "Indian masala chai (with milk and spices) is now being considered as an anti-oxidant rich health drink to aid recovery," she wrote.
Is this what you would call a storm over a tea cup? We think so!
