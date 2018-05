Tea With Milk, Sugar 'Rare Thing', Tweets Rujuta Diwekar. Chai Pe Trolling Follows

The gentleman next to me on the flight ordered for chai with milk and sugar, such a rare thing these days. Had a tough time holding back my tears. - Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 2, 2018

There are lots of us who are still normal - Mini Ribeiro (@MiniRib) May 2, 2018

Had I been in his place I would have done the same. I do love my desi Indian chai - Ritu Gaurav Arora (@ritukapila) May 2, 2018

U live in a different world. India still drinks tea that way. - Mangesh (@Vengsarcasm) May 2, 2018

Now I can't hold back my tears... that is what we drink everyday morning in our middle class households in South India..so pity poor of us. - kankanala ravi kumar (@ravicnt) May 2, 2018

The other day I saw some people eat Roti with Sabji!! Absolute mad scenes. https://t.co/xpBpsZ0ZXS - Vishal (@RomeliRoti) May 2, 2018

Trust me. Not that rare here in smaller towns. We enjoy our cup of tea pic.twitter.com/T2ywN0aNDK - Sunil Gaikwad (@sunilgaikwad76) May 2, 2018

I miss this too specially on international flights. Believe it or not Lufthansa offers real chai on their India flights - Anamika (@Mann_Baawra) May 2, 2018

THE criticisms sound so silly!! Its just an opinion from a one of the best loved and followed fitness professional... - rooplata (@rooplata1) May 2, 2018

India runs on chai, they say. And it's no secret that we take our tea very seriously, so much so that even our Prime Minister had a campaign centred around chai in the run up to 2014 general elections. In fact, opposing opinions on how much milk and sugar goes into making the perfect cuppa has even drawn battle lines on social media . Perhaps that is why when celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tweeted something that did not sit right with a lot of Indians, she was promptly trolled for it.It all started on May 1 when Ms Diwekar, author of bestsellers like "Don't Lose your Mind, Lose Your Weight", tweeted that the gentleman sitting next to her on the flight had ordered chai with milk and sugar. "Such a rare thing these days," she wrote.Many on Twitter responded to remind her that brewing chai with milk and sugar is, in fact, a very common way of consuming the beverage across India. "Trust me, it's not that rare," wrote one Twitter user. "This is how most of us drink our tea," said another.She was soon getting trolled for her tweetHowever, there were also those who defended herOn April 4, Ms Diwekar had shared a handy guide on how much tea and coffee one should drink during the day. "Indian masala chai (with milk and spices) is now being considered as an anti-oxidant rich health drink to aid recovery," she wrote Is this what you would call a storm over a tea cup? We think so!