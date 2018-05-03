Tea With Milk, Sugar "Rare Thing", Tweets Rujuta Diwekar. Chai Pe Trolling Follows

"Chai with milk and sugar, such a rare thing these days," tweeted the celebrity nutritionist and author

Offbeat | | Updated: May 03, 2018 10:58 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tea With Milk, Sugar 'Rare Thing', Tweets Rujuta Diwekar. Chai Pe Trolling Follows

Rujuta Diwekar has stirred up a storm in a tea cup.

India runs on chai, they say. And it's no secret that we take our tea very seriously, so much so that even our Prime Minister had a campaign centred around chai in the run up to 2014 general elections. In fact, opposing opinions on how much milk and sugar goes into making the perfect cuppa has even drawn battle lines on social media. Perhaps that is why when celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tweeted something that did not sit right with a lot of Indians, she was promptly trolled for it.

It all started on May 1 when Ms Diwekar, author of bestsellers like "Don't Lose your Mind, Lose Your Weight", tweeted that the gentleman sitting next to her on the flight had ordered chai with milk and sugar. "Such a rare thing these days," she wrote.
 
Many on Twitter responded to remind her that brewing chai with milk and sugar is, in fact, a very common way of consuming the beverage across India.

Comments
"Trust me, it's not that rare," wrote one Twitter user. "This is how most of us drink our tea," said another.
 
She was soon getting trolled for her tweet
 
However, there were also those who defended her
 
On April 4, Ms Diwekar had shared a handy guide on how much tea and coffee one should drink during the day. "Indian masala chai (with milk and spices) is now being considered as an anti-oxidant rich health drink to aid recovery," she wrote.

Is this what you would call a storm over a tea cup? We think so!
 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rujuta Diwekarchaitea rujuta diwekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................