"Rs 3 Lakh In Taxes": Bengaluru Techies Reveal What Software Engineers Actually Earn In Japan

A viral video by content creator Dolesh Agrawal has sparked discussion about the real earnings of Indian software engineers working in Japan. Many people in India dream of moving abroad for better salaries, but the video suggests the situation may not be as attractive as it first appears.

In the video, Dolesh meets two software engineers from Bengaluru at an Indian restaurant in Japan. He asks them about the starting salary for tech professionals in the country.

The engineers explain that the starting salary for a software engineer in Japan is around 3 million yen per year. This is roughly equal to Rs 17 lakh. When asked about earnings after two or three years of experience, they say salaries can rise to between 4.5 and 5 million yen annually, which is close to Rs 30 lakh.

However, they also reveal that they pay nearly Rs 3 lakh in taxes each year. This detail surprised many viewers and led to debate online.

Some social media users responded positively, while others questioned whether the salary was truly high when compared to the cost of living in Japan. One user commented that while the figures may sound impressive, the reality of Japan's work culture can be challenging. Another pointed out that converting the salary into Indian rupees may not give a clear picture, as earnings are spent in Japan where living costs are higher.

Others questioned whether the engineers had additional sources of income, suggesting that the salary might not be enough considering the tax burden. The video has led to wider discussions about overseas job opportunities, taxation and the realities of working abroad.