Watch: Storm Blows Off Metal Roof. Narrow Escape For Passing Car

Storms can be romanticised in plays and poetry. But in real life, they pose a great threat to humans. Without proper amenities, a storm can cause huge damage to human lives and property. Gales, especially when accompanied by torrential rains and thunderstorms, may also alter the course of daily lives and cause havoc. Now, a viral video is showing us the effects of such a storm. The video, released on ViralHog, shows a drastic incident when a tin roof is dislodged from its place in a storm. After blowing in the storm, the metal roof crashes between two parked cars on a street - narrowly avoiding another car that was passing by on the road. The incident occurred at Dee Why, New South Wales in Australia on December 19. The caption of the video read, "Metal roofing flying in the middle of the road during a storm in Dee Why."

Check out the heart-rendering video, which has garnered more than 21K views on YouTube, above.

Viewers couldn't believe their eyes when they saw it. Many expressed their shock. One user wrote, "Happens all the time when there's a storm." Another sympathised with the owners whose vehicles were affected by the accident. The person wrote, "Unfortunate. Car owners be like why?" A viewer commented, "RIP to whoever was walking in the proximity of this."

Storms can lead to horrific accidents. Last year, when Storm Ciara swept across northwest Europe, it left chaotic aftermath. It was dubbed as the "storm of the century." Clips shot at the Birmingham Airport revealed how difficult it was for flights to land due to crosswinds. Footage showed an aeroplane being blown sideways during an unsuccessful touchdown. Read more about it here.

When Hurricane Laura hit the southern US state of Louisiana, it tore roofings off buildings and shattered windows. The Category 4 storm left flooded streets, uprooted trees, flying debris and flooded buildings in its wake. Nick Underwood, a hurricane hunter with USA's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, went into the eye of the hurricane. While his aim was to capture data for forecasters, he ended up giving us jaw-dropping views from inside the storm.