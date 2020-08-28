Inside Hurricane Laura: Incredible Video Shows NOAA Plane Flying Through Storm

A hurricane hunter flew through Hurricane Laura.

Nick Underwood, a hurricane hunter with USA's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has given the world a rare view of the inside of Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Laura tore roofs off buildings and blew out windows in the southern US state of Louisiana as it slammed into the coast early Thursday. The hurricane made landfall just before 1 am, after it strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Streets were flooded, trees uprooted, debris flew through the air and some buildings were left submerged by water due to Hurricane Laura.

Mr Underwood went into the eye of the hurricane and shared jaw-dropping videos on social media. The hurricane hunter passed through the storm several times in an attempt to collect critical data for forecasters that can help them warn people earlier when a storm is headed their way.

"Kermit (#NOAA42) flew through Hurricane #Laura FIVE times today. Here's a time lapse of our second pass up through the beginning for our third," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "A pass in and out of a hurricane is called a 'penetration' or a 'penny'. Five pennies today takes my career total to 61."

"Here's more video in the eye during our fourth penny," the NOAA hurricane hunter wrote.

His videos have collected thousands of views and reactions.

"Spectacular work! Thanks for all you and your colleagues do to help keep us safe!" wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

"Nick thank you to you and your team in what you do. The videos are incredible, stay safe," another said.

Forecasters have warned of the continued risk of a "life-threatening" storm surge as the hurricane -- one of the strongest to ever hit the region -- moved inland and weakened rapidly, according to news agency AFP. The National Hurricane Center said Thursday a storm surge "with large and destructive waves" could still impact 40 miles (65 kilometers) inland and that flood water would not recede for several days.