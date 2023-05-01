'Road Stopper': Tourists Spot Majestic Tiger Drinking Water At Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

The tiger was spotted at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Wild cats are a symbol of grandeur and fierceness, and to see one in all its glory is an experience in itself. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a wild Bengal tiger drinking water at the side of a national highway passing through Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the wild cat can be seen quenching its thirst while the traffic on both ends waits for the jungle king to finish its task.

The caption of the video reads, "The road stopper !! From Katarniaghat WLS."

The video was originally posted by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan on Twitter. He wrote, "Clicked this morning by Range Officer Katarniaghat in the buffer area of the Sanctuary. True to its name, "Katarniaghat - Where rare is common"

Watch the video here:



Posted 5 hours ago, the video has collected over 40,000 views on Twitter. Some Twitter users were stunned after seeing the video. A user commented, "The striped monk needs to be respected a lot. Good to see that people are not screaming or honking."

"Maybe they need some water holes in their habitats away from our vicinity," suggested another user.

"Visited Katarniaghat WLS in December last. It was simply fantastic. Didn't have luck with Tiger, but sighted lots of rare birds. Had a superb stay at Leopard Hut," the third user wrote.

"What a beautiful sight," the fourth user commented.



