'Newfound Friendship': Tiger's Playful Response To Toddler's 'Paw-Punching' Melts Internet

A video of a curious toddler's playful fight with a tiger is melting the internet. In a video reportedly from a zoo in eastern China, a majestic tiger can be seen playfully responding to the toddler's "paw-punching" through its enclosure, with just a thin sheet of glass separating them.

The video filmed last year in Huzhou, Zhejiang shows a toddler slapping on the glass, not realising that he was standing before a fierce beast. Well, the tiger responded the same way.

Figer posted the viral clip on X with the caption, "Battle of the hands".

Watch the viral video here:



The adorable playdate between tiger and child has racked up around 12 million views with an array of comments.

A user wrote, "I'm almost believing that the tiger was playing too."

Another user commented, "Game of cute hands really."

"Oh, that's cute. Look at the response of the tiger. Love it," the third user commented.

"This is beautiful to watch," the fourth user wrote.

"A newfound friendship," the fifth user remarked.

