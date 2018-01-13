Rishi Kapoor's Happy Lohri Tweet Is As Strange As It Is Funny Best keep your volume up for this one

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishi Kapoor's tweet on Lohri has really managed to grab people's attention.



Posted some four hours before writing this, Mr Kapoor's tweet says: "Happy Lohri Shakers and Movers!" But that's not all. The tweet is accompanied with a video of twin boys laughing uncontrollably on a vibrating exercise machine. What makes the video funnier - and Lohri-related - is the song added in the background. We won't reveal any more, so just watch the video to see what we're talking about. And remember to keep your volume up for this one.

Happy Lohri Shakers and Movers! pic.twitter.com/9fGeBHWwGC - Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 13, 2018

The tweet has won quite a lot of love on Twitter with over 1,500 'likes' and more than 200 retweets so far.



Here's how the actor wished everyone a Happy Lohri before this tweet:

Wishing one and all! pic.twitter.com/McUHlzrcp7 - Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 13, 2018

Tell us what you think about Rishi Kapoor's tweet in the comments section below.



Click for more





The festival of Lohri is being celebrated today and Twitter is flooded with wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion. Several Bollywood stars have also posted tweets wishing their fans a Happy Lohri . Among all those wonderful messages, one special Happy Lohri tweet stands out. The tweet comes from none other than Rishi Kapoor, whose tweets are now the stuff of legends. The veteran actor posted not one but two tweets on Lohri and it's his second one - which is as strange as it is funny - that has really managed to grab people's attention. Posted some four hours before writing this, Mr Kapoor's tweet says: "Happy Lohri Shakers and Movers!" But that's not all. The tweet is accompanied with a video of twin boys laughing uncontrollably on a vibrating exercise machine. What makes the video funnier - and Lohri-related - is the song added in the background. We won't reveal any more, so just watch the video to see what we're talking about. And remember to keep your volume up for this one.The tweet has won quite a lot of love on Twitter with over 1,500 'likes' and more than 200 retweets so far.Here's how the actor wished everyone a Happy Lohri before this tweet:Tell us what you think about Rishi Kapoor's tweet in the comments section below.Click for more trending news