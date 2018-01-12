Happy Lohri: Best Wishes, Greetings, Pics For Your Family And Friends Lohri is celebrated across the world. Here are some messages you can share with your loved ones to wish them a Happy Lohri

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Lohri is celebrated with much pomp and show amidst family, friends and loved ones. New Delhi: It's that time of the year when it's more than alright to load up on popcorn and peanuts. The auspicious festival of Lohri is finally upon us. Lohri is celebrated across the world. Traditionally, Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and show amidst family, friends and loved ones. People light up a bonfire and throw peanuts, popcorn, jaggery and other things in it while walking around it. Many families also celebrate the night by dancing to the beats of a dhol. It's a great occasion to bring all loved ones under one roof and is celebrated with great fervor. It is believed that Lohri marks the end of winter and the onset of spring. Lohri is also believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar calendar. This year Lohri is being celebrated on January 13.

Here are some Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Statuses and Wishes on occasion of Lohri 2018:

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri!

Share these Lohri messages with your loved ones

Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,

Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.

HAPPY LOHRI!!



May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

Send this message to someone to wish them a Happy Lohri

Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,

Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,

Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!



Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,

Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.

Happy Lohri!

Lohri is also believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar calendar.



Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,

Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,

Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,

Wish you a very Happy Lohri!

Many families celebrate Lohri while dancing to the beats of a dhol.

Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,

Agg de kol saare aao,

Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao!

Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Lohri GIF from Dancing GIFs



Twinkle twinkle yaraan di car,

Khadke glassi in the bar,

Punjabi bhangra te makhan-malai,

Twanu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhai.

Happy Lohri!

Lohri GIF from Fire GIFs



Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family.

May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love.



