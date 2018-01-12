Happy Lohri: Best Wishes, Greetings, Pics For Your Family And Friends

Here are some Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Statuses and Wishes on occasion of Lohri 2018:
Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam
Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.
Happy Lohri!
Makki de roti te sarson da saag,
Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,
Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,
Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,
Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.
HAPPY LOHRI!!
May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar,
Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,
Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,
Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!
Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,
Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,
Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,
Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.
Happy Lohri!
May the bonfire give you warmth and joys of life, rewari and gachak bring sweetens to your relationships, moongphalli and til add crispness to your actions, and the kite of your success soar high into the sky! Happy Lohri!
Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,
Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,
Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,
Wish you a very Happy Lohri!
Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari,
Lohri manaun di karo taiyari,
Agg de kol saare aao,
Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao!
Happy Lohri to you and your family!
Comments
Khadke glassi in the bar,
Punjabi bhangra te makhan-malai,
Twanu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhai.
Happy Lohri!
Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family.
May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love.
Click for more trending news