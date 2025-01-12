Lohri 2025: Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Lohri 2025: Lohri is a vibrant festival that signifies the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season. In 2025, this cherished cultural and traditional celebration will take place on January 13. The festivities are filled with joy, featuring bonfires, lively folk dances, and delightful seasonal treats.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this special occasion

Wishing you a Lohri filled with joy, happiness, and prosperity! May this festival bring warmth and light to your life.

May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring you warmth, joy, and success. Happy Lohri!

On this day of Lohri, I wish the divine festival fills your life with prosperity and growth. May 2025 be a warm and fruitful year for you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri.