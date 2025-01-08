Lohri 2025: Significance Of Celebrating The First Lohri After Marriage

Lohri, the vibrant harvest festival of North India, will be celebrated this year on January 13, 2025. Also known as 'Lohadi' or 'Lal Loi', this joyous occasion is widely observed in Punjab and neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Rooted in Hindu and Sikh traditions, Lohri is marked by lighting a sacred bonfire, offering prayers, and sharing festive treats. It is a time to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest and seek prosperity and blessings for the year ahead.

The festival signifies the end of the winter sowing season, paving the way for an abundant harvest. Devotees honour the Sun God (Surya Devta) and the Fire God (Agni) through prayers and offerings. Lohri symbolises the transition to longer, warmer days, falling just a day before Makar Sankranti.

Why Lohri is Special for Newlyweds

Lohri holds a unique charm for newly married couples and families welcoming their first child. It is a moment of joy as loved ones come together to celebrate their "first Lohri" with traditional rituals, prayers, and festive gatherings. The celebrations often include preparing "til rice," a sweet delicacy made of jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice, symbolizing sweetness and togetherness.

Also Read| Lohri 2025: Date, History And Significance Of This Festival

Central to the festival is the bonfire, around which families and friends gather on cold winter nights. People dress in vibrant new outfits, exchange Lohri greetings, and perform traditional dances like Bhangra and Gidda to the beats of the dhol. Folk songs and tales are sung, while treats like peanuts, popcorn, gajak, and rewari are shared and offered to the fire as a mark of devotion. The feast is completed with the quintessential dishes of makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, enjoyed by everyone.

In Punjab, the preparations for Lohri begin days in advance. Young boys and girls often collect logs for the bonfire and other items like grains and jaggery from the neighbourhood, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Kite Flying: Adding Colour to Lohri Celebrations

Another delightful aspect of Lohri is kite flying, where the skies come alive with colourful kites of various shapes and sizes. From "Tukkals" to "Paris," these kites often carry messages of joy such as "Happy Lohri" and "Happy New Year," adding a festive touch to the celebrations.