Lohri 2025: Date, History And Significance Of This Festival

Lohri is celebrated in parts of many states across the country, especially Punjab and other neighbouring states in northern India, as a harvest festival. This year the festival falls on Monday, January 13. While Lohri is primarily a Punjabi festival, it is celebrated by many people across the country who light bonfires and dance to welcome longer days after the winter solstice. Celebrations are extra special in households where there has recently been a marriage or a birth. Foods such as jaggery, gachak and rewri are central to Lohri, and so are peanuts, popcorn and til.

History, Significance of Lohri festival

Lohri marks the end of the sowing season of winter crops and makes way for a good harvest season. The Punjabi and Hindu communities pray to the Sun god (Surya devta) and Fire God (agni) for agricultural prosperity and abundant harvesting of the crops sown before the winter season. Lohri comes a day before the Makar Sankranti festival, which welcomes warmer days ahead with shorter nights and longer days.

Lohri also holds special significance for the newly married couple or the newborn child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first Lohri. It is also traditional to eat "til rice" which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice on this day.

Lohri Celebrations

Bonfires are central to Lohri and the celebrations revolve around it, adding warmth and cheer in the cold winter night. People exchange beautiful Lohri messages, greet each other, wear new dresses, circle around the bonfire, and dance to the rhythmic beats of the dhol. There are special Lohri songs and folklore that people sing together and share. Treats like peanuts, gajak, popcorns, and rewari are distributed which are then offered to the fire God. The festive dinner comprising makki ki roti and sarson ka saag is cooked in all households and shared.

At many places in Punjab, groups of young and teenage boys and girls go around the neighbourhood about 10 to 15 days before Lohri to collect logs for the Lohri bonfire. In some places, they also collect items such as grains and jaggery which are sold and the sale proceeds are divided amongst the group.

People also fly kites on this day and the sky is dotted with multi-coloured kites like "Tukkal", "Chhaj", "Pari" of different sizes and shapes carrying Happy Lohri and Happy New Year messages.