Resident's Rant About Bengaluru's 'Endless Corporate Expansion' Viral: 'City Needs To Breathe'

A Bengaluru resident has gone viral on social media for ranting about the city's increasingly dilapidated condition and suggesting an unorthodox solution to fix the issue. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Bengaluru Has Had Enough, It's Time to Stop Inviting More People", the user said the city was completely congested and that the corporates needed to pause expansion plans to allow the city to 'breathe'.

"I'm saying this as someone who has lived here my whole life, the city is breaking. Every day you can feel it. the congestion, the water shortage, the rent that makes no sense anymore, the vanishing trees, the feeling that everything is running ahead faster than the people who built their lives here can keep up," the user wrote in the r/Bengaluru subreddit, adding that their sentiments stemmed from 'exhaustion', not 'anger'.

The user pointed out that politicians attracted the companies with subsidies, but the 'endless expansion' came at the cost of traffic, rent hikes and infrastructure collapse

"That is why Bengaluru needs a mayor who is willing to say something no leader has the courage to say right now. No new large corporate expansions for the next phase of the city. Not until the city stabilises. Not until the basics are fixed."

"The companies already here must be taxed higher and that money must stay in Bengaluru. It must go into public transport, drainage systems, lake restoration, roads affordable housing, parks, actual liveability."

As the post gained traction, social media users were divided over the Bengaluru residents' statements. Some agreed with their assessment, while others said the city needed to fix its issues rather than stop people from coming.

"Bengaluru reached max storage capacity in like 2017. At this point, adding more metro lines is like putting a bandaid on a bullet wound," said one user, while another added: "You spoke my heart out. I'm glad to think that I'm not the only one who feels like this."

A third commented: "I lol reading this. Brother, let's not make our Bengaluru the next Kolkata!! Problems are there, but so will solutions. Deleting the buggy code or not writing code is not the way to succeed."

A fourth said: "I understand that we got bad politicians but our citizens are worse. Lack of exposure to the advanced cities makes them write stupid posts just like this."

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, has been grappling with chronic traffic congestion, driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry. The city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects have exacerbated the issue.

Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.