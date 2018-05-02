Odisha Family Finds Venomous Cobra At Home. Then It Started Laying Eggs Indian cobra is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent

Caught on camera: An Indian cobra was filmed laying 23 eggs in Odisha's Bhubaneswar New Delhi: An Indian cobra (Naja naja) was filmed laying 23 eggs in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The venomous cobra was rescued from a family's home by a snake catcher on April 27. The state's Snake Helpline filmed the reptile laying the eggs, which are now being artificially incubated.



Just before releasing the cobra into the wild, the rescuer realised the cobra had laid three eggs in the bag he was carrying it in and called Odisha's Snake Helpline. Subhendu Mallik, the organisation's General Secretary, asked the snake catcher not to release the snake but bring it to the Snake Helpline's office instead so the cobra could comfortably lay its eggs.



Mr Mallik told NDTV he provided a well-ventilated plastic box, lined with newspaper, to allow the cobra to lay its eggs safely. By the time the snake was brought to Snake Helpline's office though, Mr Mallik said it had already laid eight eggs. It went on to lay a total of 23 eggs. Mr Mallik said he filmed the cobra laying eggs because it's typically a sight not seen by snake enthusiasts and conservationists.



The cobra was later released into the wild. The eggs are being artificially incubated for upto 60 days, which is how long snake eggs typically take to hatch. After that, the hatchlings will be released back into the wild.



Footage shot by Mr Mallik shows the mother coiled around the oblong eggs inside the box. The cobra's hood is raised and it often hisses at the camera.



Watch the video below:







Indian cobra is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent and is protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.



