Republic Day 2024: Know Why India Celebrates It On 26 January

With Republic Day falling on a Friday this year, several Indians are preparing for an extended weekend getaway. For those choosing to stay home, the age-old tradition of enjoying jalebis for breakfast will be observed, followed by the unfurling of the tricolour in the vicinity.

Watching the Republic Day parade is also part of this holiday tradition. This year, the parade will commence with a captivating performance by 100 women artists showcasing various Indian instruments. Notably, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will participate, marking a historic first in the history of Republic Day celebrations. Spectators, both in person and virtually, will be treated to astonishing stunts by the famous Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, commonly known as the 'Dare Devils.'

As India's 75th Republic Day approaches, it becomes imperative to delve into the historical and cultural significance of this day. Additionally, understanding why Republic Day is specifically celebrated on 26 January adds depth to the commemoration.

Why India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January

The Constitution comes into force. Upon gaining independence from the British on 15 August 1947, India did not have an active constitution. Subsequently, a Drafting Committee was constituted on 29 August 1947, with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar appointed as the Chairman. Other members of the committee included K.M. Munshi, Muhammed Saadulah, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Gopala Swami Ayyangar, N. Madhava Rao (who replaced B.L. Mitter), and T.T. Krishnamachari (who replaced D.P. Khaitan).

On 4 November 1947, a formal draft of the Constitution was presented to the Constituent Assembly. Over the subsequent two years, the Assembly engaged in multiple sessions, deliberating and incorporating various changes before ultimately adopting it on 24 January 1950. On this significant day, 308 members of the Assembly appended their signatures to two copies of the text, one in Hindi and the other in English. This moment was pivotal for India as it reaffirmed its status as an independent republic. The Constitution supplanted the British Colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the foundational legal document for the country.

However, the Constituent Assembly decided to hold off on the enforcement of the Indian Constitution for the next two days. Here's why:

The Constituent Assembly aimed to institute the document on a day synonymous with national pride, choosing 26 January for this purpose. The significance of this date traces back to the Indian National Congress (INC), which, during their Lahore Session, designated 26 January 1930 as a day of "Purna Swaraj" (complete Independence) from British rule, urging all Indians to observe it as Independence Day. The INC's decision was a response to the British proposal of granting India dominion status as an independent country still under the influence of the British Empire. It was during this session that the tricolour flag was unfurled for the first time.

Twenty years later, on 26 January, the Constitution of India was officially implemented, marking the culmination of India's transition into a sovereign republic.

