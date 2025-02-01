Reddit User Shocked After Receiving Friend's Birthday Invite With $499 Entry Fee

A Reddit user's post about a friend's birthday party with an entry fee of $499 (approximately Rs 43,000) has gone viral, sparking a widespread discussion on social media. The anonymous user shared a photo of the digital invite, which required invitees to pay a huge sum to attend the party. It also mentioned that it would cost an additional $250 (nearly Rs 21,000) to bring a plus-one. In the title of the post, the Reddit user wrote "Got invited to a friend's birthday party. just got the invitation and I have to pay $499 to make it and $250 if I bring a guest."

"Friend got elected for city council and purchased a new home and somehow this makes sense to her," the Redditor wrote in the post. "Gotta pay the mortgage somehow," she added. The invite didn't disclose whether the entry fee included unlimited free alcohol and food.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 70,000 upvotes. In the comments section, while some users called the birthday party invite "bonkers", others wrote that it could be a fundraising event disguised as a birthday celebration.

"Everything about this - including the time - reads like a fundraiser. I've been in fundraising for 30 years, and Monday early evening is prime fundraiser time. Folks stop by on the way home from work, get a little tipsy, and keep on. She'll probably have some kind of auction that night, too," wrote one user.

"Contact your friend and notify them that someone must have hacked their account because it's asking for a lot of money to attend a birthday party, which is clearly a scam," suggested another.

"Sounds like they are no longer your friend, or at least I'd stop being friends with this entitled idiot. What kind of self-centered POS expects their friends to pay to go to their birthday party," expressed a third user.

"I would not even RSVP this crazy person. & I have never defended ghosting. I consider it cowardly. But I would ghost her. She's delulu now. Say goodbye to your friend. She's one of them," wrote another.

"From a newly elected city council person, I think this is straight up shady -- it makes me think she's fishing to see who's willing to bribe her for political favours," said one user.