Chinese Firm Sparks Outrage For Photographing And Shaming Workers Using Toilets

A Chinese company is facing backlash after it sent staff members to photograph other employees using the toilet and later posting the compromising images on the wall of the restroom. Shenzen-based Lixun Electro-Acoustic admitted it was creepily monitoring the employees, whilst explaining the rationale behind its decision, according to a report in South China Morning Post,

The company said it undertook the surveillance to warn employees against using the bathroom for too long with few spending time smoking while others played video games.

"The staff were spending too much time in the bathroom smoking or playing games, which made other staff uncomfortable," the company said.

"Smoking in the bathroom is prohibited and the purpose is to prevent people from staying in the bathroom for long periods of time due to video games and other activities."

Notably, when the worker would not open the bathroom door for long, the other staffer would stand on the ladder and use the phone to click the pictures.

As the controversy snowballed, the company said it had taken down the photos a few hours later because "they do not look good".

Lawyer Zhu Xue at Celue Law Firm told Chinese media outlet Jimu News said the company had infringed upon the privacy of its employees.

"The companies should not record and manage its employees' laziness but not illegal behaviour with illegitimate methods," Zhu said.

On January 18, China's Apple Supply Chain, it was exposed on the Internet that Shenzhen Lixun Electric Acoustic Technology Company took photos of employees going to the toilet and printed them out and pasted them on the wall for public notice. The violation of human rights and pr pic.twitter.com/LMjPSCgVym — 南山 (@lxiao6339) January 22, 2025

Internet reacts

The company's antics invited significant criticism with the majority calling it out for violating the privacy of its emplyees.

"The company should be punished for abusing surveillance cameras," said one user, while another added: "Don't they know there are devices called smoke detectors that are useful for catching smokers?"

A third commented: "The employees should sue the company and guarantee themselves a fat paycheck."

Previous instance

It is not the first instance when a Chinese company has been accused of crossing the line. In September 2022, three pictures of staff smoking in the toilet at China Aviation Lithium Battery, in Xiamen, Fujian province were shared and went viral.

Despite the online backlash, the company denied the existence of surveillance cameras and